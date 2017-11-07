Lauren Conrad Explains Her Recent Dramatic Haircut: ‘I Don’t Have Time for A Lot of Hair’

Lauren Conrad is finally explaining her new look!

The new mom and fashion designer teased her fans on social media about getting a dramatic haircut by posting a slow motion video on her Instagram story showing her long blonde strands in a low ponytail being cut off several days ago. She captioned the photo, “bye!”

However, she never fully revealed her new style. But now, we’ve got answers. When we caught up with the star to discuss her new holiday collection for her LC Lauren Conrad line for Kohl’s, she told us: “Yeah, I just cut it off. Honestly, it’s more of a time saver. I have to blow dry my hair while my son is napping and it doesn’t always last that long so less hair is less time. I don’t have time for a lot of hair.“

Conrad, who has been a constant source of hair inspiration since she burst on the scene in days of Laguna Beach and The Hills, turned to her go-to hairstylist Kristin Ess for the chop. “Kristin is so sweet,” says Conrad. “She’s been coming to my house for appointments just because it’s hard for me to get out and I just asked her to cut it all off.”

RELATED VIDEO: Lauren Conrad Takes People Inside Her Pop-Up Shop

The star describes the look as a long bob, despite telling us in 2014 that she’d never, ever do a bob again. “I’m sure I said that,” Conrad laughs. “[Husband] William [Tell] said that, too. He said, ‘Why are you cutting your hair? You said you weren’t going to do it again.’ I was like ‘I did?’”

One thing her new look is not? A mom cut, she says. “Kristin doesn’t do mom cuts,” says Conrad. “She cuts moms’ hair. But I don’t think she wants me to call any haircut she does a mom cut.”