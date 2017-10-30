Lauren Conrad Got a Major Cut, Ariana Grande Tries Short Bangs and More Major Star Hair Changes

From long, beachy waves to short textured chops, Lauren Conrad has brought so much hair inspiration into this world. And now, the new mom is switching things up with a brand new, blunt chop that we can’t wait to channel for fall.

Conrad posted a video on her Instagram story over the weekend, in which she showed her long blonde strands, which were pulled back into a low ponytail, being chopped right off in slow motion.

The star then bid farewell to her long ponytail with another photo captioned, “bye!”

And while we haven’t yet seen the final look, it’ll most likely be something along the lines of the shoulder-length blunt cut she had back in 2014. And if you’re anxious about her losing too much length, don’t worry: She promised us then that she’d “never go bob again.”

RELATED PHOTOS: Celebrity Hair Changes: Better Before or After?

Just stopped by @kristin_ess' for my weekly chop 💇 A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on Nov 14, 2014 at 2:43pm PST

Ariana Grande debuted a new look this weekend as well, pairing her long, straight blonde strands with a set of short, choppy bangs. And while bangs aren’t new to the star — she sported the look recently — this version of the fringed style is shorter and choppier than anything she’s done in the past.

How cute are these bangs! ✂️✂️✂️ @arianagrande #chrisappletonhair A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Oct 29, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

Claire Foy has a brand new ‘do. The Crown star stepped out on Friday with a new, textured pixie cut, which is a major update from her last shoulder-length look – and a fitting way to say goodbye to her Queen Elizabeth character, after the recent announcement that her replacement for the series’ next installment has been cast.

Whose new look are you loving? Sound off in the comments section, below.