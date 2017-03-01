You Can Buy a Replica of Lauren Conrad’s Engagement Ring – Straight from Lauren Conrad Herself! 

Lauren Conrad’s perfectly-curated Instagram feed is enviable in every way. And we would be incredibly jealous of her effortless style if she didn’t make it so easy for us to achieve it ourselves. She has a collection for Kohl’s, a Dress Up Shop, a handbag line and, now, a new fine jewelry collection which includes a recreation of her very own (very chic!) engagement ring!

Conrad got engaged to her now-hubby, William Tell, in 2013 with a blinding yellow gold-set, round-cut diamond. And we just discovered that her new fine jewelry line has a very similar design as hers for a mere $2,000. (Yes, this means your goal to slowly morph into LC is almost complete.)

The 10k rose gold Morganite ring in her collection features the same round-cut jewel as her own, and sits on a similar-looking plain, skinny band.

You can purchase the look-alike at kohls.com for $2,000, along with the rest of her collection of delicate, sparkling pieces of rings and necklaces. When the line first launched in February, she told PeopleStyle that she was excited to start designing fine jewelry, after designing her line of lower price-point pieces for year. “They sent me all the different stones, the cuts that I could play with and sketch into,” she said. “It was so much fun.”

Her inspiration came from her own jewelry box (as we discovered with her engagement ring look-alike!) as well as the decision to keep all the designs simple. “When it came to the rose gold and diamond pieces, we wanted everything to feel very delicate and intricate. Nothing too modern!”

And the expectant mom already picked out her own push present from the collection! “I very much believe in the ‘push present’ idea!” she said. “My husband’s laughing! I really love the little bands, whether it’s in a particular stone or coordinating with your child’s birthstone. You can layer it with your wedding ring or wear it alone.”

Are you adding Conrad’s engagement ring look-alike to your shopping cart? Tell us in the comments below.