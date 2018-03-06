ICYMI: This season of The Bachelor was the “most dramatic in Bachelor history.” But throughout all of the ups and downs of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s search for his perfect match, one thing remained the same: Lauren Burnham’s beach waves. And while they may look like the work of a professional hairstylist, the 26-year-old sales executive proved during the season finale that the secret to her perfectly styled hair is the result of a 1-in. curling iron and some wanding skills.

As we wait to see if she does in fact take Luyendyk Jr. back, we’re rounding up a few curling irons that’ll give you Lauren B.-level waves.

Buy It! CHI Turbo Auto Digital Ceramic Spring Curling Iron 1″, $109; walgreens.com

Courtesy Amazon

Buy It! Pro Beauty Tools 24-Hour Curls Professional Gold Curling Iron, 1″, $12.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Conair Double Ceramic Curling Iron; 1-inch, $16.99 ; amazon.com

Not sure how to use an iron? From the looks of Lauren’s technique, it’s simple: open the clamp and twist a 1-inch section of hair around it, hold it for a few seconds and release. But before you touch the curl, allow it to cool entirely. Once your entire head is curled, then shake out the curls to create a loose, beachy look like hers.

Or, watch the How It’s Done video above.