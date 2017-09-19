Style

Last Night's Look: Love It or Leave It?

See the best red carpet looks from this week

By

Posted on

More

1 of 11

FeatureflashSHM/Shutterstock

HALLE BERRY

wearing a black tulle halter Elie Saab gown with a sheer skirt and floral appliqués with Joelle jewels and black strappy sandals to the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle in London. 

2 of 11

Jo Davidson/SHM/Shutterstock

JULIANNE MOORE

wears a silver tile embroidered gown Tom Ford gown featuring a cut-out shoulder detail and silver clutch by the designer with drop earrings to the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle

3 of 11

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

KIRSTEN DUNST

in a periwinkle lace confection by Rodarte with a baby's breath floral shawl and pointed toe heels to the premiere of Woodshock in L.A. 

4 of 11

Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

JENNA DEWAN TATUM

in a romantic tulle Zac Posen ballgown and 4.54-carat Chopard diamond earrings to the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle

5 of 11

Jim Spellman/WireImage

LUCY LIU

wears a lavender Yanina gown with four tiers of fuzzy fluff going down from her chest to the bottom hemline with a silver clutch to The American Theatre Wing's Centennial Gala in N.Y.C. 

6 of 11

Marc Piasecki/Getty

EVA LONGORIA

in a gray bomber, black suede skinny pants and heeled sandals to the L'Oréal meet and greet in Paris.

7 of 11

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

DEMI LOVATO

in a metallic midi with a chunky belt and pointed toe heels to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C. 

8 of 11

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

JOAN SMALLS

in a white bodysuit, cropped skinny jeans, indigo heels and a clear Miu Miu coat to the Miu Miu LOVE Party in London for London Fashion Week

9 of 11

Noam Galai/Getty

PARIS JACKSON

wears a satin camisole tucked into an olive green midi skirt tied at the side, a matching blazer and black heels to Global Citizen Live! in N.Y.C. 

10 of 11

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

JOURDAN DUNN

in a Miu Miu mini with feather detailing at the bottom with a pastel pink coat and strappy silver sandals to the Miu Miu LOVE Party at London Fashion Week

11 of 11

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

LAURA DERN

wears a ruffled Jonathan Simkhai knee-length dress with pointed toe flats to the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Canadian Nominees Celebration in L.A. 

See Also

More

More