Last Night's Look: Love It or Leave It?

HALLE BERRY
wearing a black tulle halter Elie Saab gown with a sheer skirt and floral appliqués with Joelle jewels and black strappy sandals to the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle in London.
JULIANNE MOORE
wears a silver tile embroidered gown Tom Ford gown featuring a cut-out shoulder detail and silver clutch by the designer with drop earrings to the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.
KIRSTEN DUNST
in a periwinkle lace confection by Rodarte with a baby's breath floral shawl and pointed toe heels to the premiere of Woodshock in L.A.
JENNA DEWAN TATUM
in a romantic tulle Zac Posen ballgown and 4.54-carat Chopard diamond earrings to the premiere of Kingsman: The Golden Circle.
LUCY LIU
wears a lavender Yanina gown with four tiers of fuzzy fluff going down from her chest to the bottom hemline with a silver clutch to The American Theatre Wing's Centennial Gala in N.Y.C.
EVA LONGORIA
in a gray bomber, black suede skinny pants and heeled sandals to the L'Oréal meet and greet in Paris.
DEMI LOVATO
in a metallic midi with a chunky belt and pointed toe heels to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
JOAN SMALLS
in a white bodysuit, cropped skinny jeans, indigo heels and a clear Miu Miu coat to the Miu Miu LOVE Party in London for London Fashion Week.
PARIS JACKSON
wears a satin camisole tucked into an olive green midi skirt tied at the side, a matching blazer and black heels to Global Citizen Live! in N.Y.C.
JOURDAN DUNN
in a Miu Miu mini with feather detailing at the bottom with a pastel pink coat and strappy silver sandals to the Miu Miu LOVE Party at London Fashion Week.
LAURA DERN
wears a ruffled Jonathan Simkhai knee-length dress with pointed toe flats to the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Canadian Nominees Celebration in L.A.