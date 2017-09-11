Style
Last Night's Look: Love It or Leave It?
See the best red carpet looks from this week
By PeopleStyle
Posted on
More
1 of 18
JESSICA CHASTAIN
in a red beaded V-neck Zuhair Murad gown with Piaget jewels at the Woman Walks Ahead premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.
2 of 18
ANGELINA JOLIE
wears a flowy silver top and wide-leg pant, with Butani hoop earrings at The Breadwinner premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.
3 of 18
JENNIFER LAWRENCE
in a bustier-style top and sparkly embellished midi skirt (both Dolce & Gabbana), plus strappy sandals at the mother! premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.
4 of 18
NICOLE KIDMAN
in an off-the-shoulder scalloped Oscar de la Renta LBD with flared hem, plus Jimmy Choo sandals at The Upside premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.
5 of 18
EMMA STONE
in a cream Tom Ford midi dress with gold shimmery straps, plus a gold clutch and white pumps at the Battle of the Sexes premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.
6 of 18
LADY GAGA
in a tattered pale pink collared dress with flared shiny black pants at the Gaga: Five Foot Two premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.
7 of 18
KATE WINSLET
in a white Badgley Mischka halter gown with black lace accents and De Beers jewelry at The Mountain Between Us premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.
8 of 18
RACHEL MCADAMS
in a seafoam green Elie Saab gown with ruffled trim and a tiered lace skirt at the Disobedience premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.
9 of 18
ELLE FANNING
in a strapless blush lace dress with bustier-style top and high-low skirt, plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry, at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle magazine's annual celebration at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. .
10 of 18
TRACEE ELLIS ROSS
in a royal blue suit worn over a graphic T-shirt and accessorized with hoop earrings, black clutch and sandals at Operation Smile's annual Smile Gala in Santa Monica.
11 of 18
MINDY KALING
in a gray and black jacket and matching pencil skirt, worn with a black blouse, plus Monica Vinader jewelry and strappy sandals at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews in Beverly Hills.
12 of 18
BRIE LARSON
in an off-the-shoulder red midi dress paired with sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle magazine's annual celebration at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.
13 of 18
DEMI LOVATO
in a body-hugging red embellished long-sleeve dress with cleavage cutout and jewelry by Hueb and Hearts on Fire at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills.
14 of 18
OCTAVIA SPENCER
in a cap-sleeve royal blue rose-print Tadashi Shoji midi dress at the Fox Searchlight TIFF party in Toronto.
15 of 18
KEIRA KNIGHTLEY
in a floral-print dress with Peter Pan collar, plus tan platform peep-toe sandals at BGC Charity Day in London.
16 of 18
HELEN MIRREN
in a dark purple curve-hugging cocktail dress with black embroidery along the neckline and hem, plus an elegant fan accessory at The Leisure Seeker premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
17 of 18
EVAN RACHEL WOOD
in a pinstripe oversize suit paired with black boots and clutch (both Giuseppe Zanotti), plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry, at A Worthy Companion premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
18 of 18
NIKKI REED
wears a multicolor printed long-sleeve dress at XQ Super School Live in Santa Monica, California.
See Also
More
More
Tinseltown in Tiaras! Stars You Didn't Know Were Pageant Queens
Every Major Moment You Can't Miss from NYFW
Selena Gomez Gushes About Her New Chanel Bag from The Weeknd and Says Fashion Gives Her a 'Whole New Aura'
See the Classic Engagement Ring Derek Peth Gave Taylor Nolan on Bachelor in Paradise