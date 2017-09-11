Last Night's Look: Love It or Leave It?

Style

1 of 18

Tara Ziemba/WireImage

JESSICA CHASTAIN

in a red beaded V-neck Zuhair Murad gown with Piaget jewels at the Woman Walks Ahead premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

2 of 18

J. Merritt/WireImage

ANGELINA JOLIE

wears a flowy silver top and wide-leg pant, with Butani hoop earrings at The Breadwinner premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

3 of 18

Emma McIntyre/Getty

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

in a bustier-style top and sparkly embellished midi skirt (both Dolce & Gabbana), plus strappy sandals at the mother! premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

4 of 18

 

NICOLE KIDMAN

in an off-the-shoulder scalloped Oscar de la Renta LBD with flared hem, plus Jimmy Choo sandals at The Upside premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

EMMA STONE

J. Merritt/WireImage

EMMA STONE

in a cream Tom Ford midi dress with gold shimmery straps, plus a gold clutch and white pumps at the Battle of the Sexes premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

LADY GAGA

J. Merritt/WireImage

LADY GAGA

in a tattered pale pink collared dress with flared shiny black pants at the Gaga: Five Foot Two premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

7 of 18

J. Countess/WireImage

KATE WINSLET

in a white Badgley Mischka halter gown with black lace accents and De Beers jewelry at The Mountain Between Us premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

8 of 18

Sonia Recchia/Getty

RACHEL MCADAMS

in a seafoam green Elie Saab gown with ruffled trim and a tiered lace skirt at the Disobedience premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

9 of 18

J. Merritt/Getty

ELLE FANNING

in a strapless blush lace dress with bustier-style top and high-low skirt, plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry, at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle magazine's annual celebration at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. .

10 of 18

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

TRACEE ELLIS ROSS

in a royal blue suit worn over a graphic T-shirt and accessorized with hoop earrings, black clutch and sandals at Operation Smile's annual Smile Gala in Santa Monica.

MINDY KALING

Xavier Collin/IPA/Splash News Online

MINDY KALING

in a gray and black jacket and matching pencil skirt, worn with a black blouse, plus Monica Vinader jewelry and strappy sandals at the PaleyFest Fall TV Previews in Beverly Hills.

BRIE LARSON

J. Merritt/Getty

BRIE LARSON

in an off-the-shoulder red midi dress paired with sparkly Christian Louboutin pumps at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle magazine's annual celebration at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto.

DEMI LOVATO

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

DEMI LOVATO

in a body-hugging red embellished long-sleeve dress with cleavage cutout and jewelry by Hueb and Hearts on Fire at the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Alcohol and Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills.

14 of 18

Phillip Faraone/Getty

OCTAVIA SPENCER

in a cap-sleeve royal blue rose-print Tadashi Shoji midi dress at the Fox Searchlight TIFF party in Toronto.

15 of 18

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY

in a floral-print dress with Peter Pan collar, plus tan platform peep-toe sandals at BGC Charity Day in London.

HELEN MIRREN

Tara Ziemba/WireImage

HELEN MIRREN

in a dark purple curve-hugging cocktail dress with black embroidery along the neckline and hem, plus an elegant fan accessory at The Leisure Seeker premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. 

17 of 18

Dominik Magdziak Photography/WireImage

EVAN RACHEL WOOD

in a pinstripe oversize suit paired with black boots and clutch (both Giuseppe Zanotti), plus Tiffany & Co. jewelry, at A Worthy Companion premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

NIKKI REED

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

NIKKI REED

wears a multicolor printed long-sleeve dress at XQ Super School Live in Santa Monica, California.

