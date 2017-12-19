There is so much to do during the holidays that sometimes it’s just impossible to get all your shopping done before Christmas Eve (no judgement here!). But we also know that Christmas Eve can get so busy that a trip to the mall doesn’t always happen. Well, we’re here to help (along with Amazon’s amazing delivery system) to get your presents under the tree by Christmas Day.

Amazon Prime members enjoy free shipping on orders until Christmas Eve, but there are a few dates you need to keep in mind to get your package on time.

Dec. 22 is the last day for two-day shipping. Dec. 23 is the last day for one-day shipping. Dec. 24 is last day for same-day delivery (order by 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier). But if you’re really slammed for time, Prime Now members get free two-hour delivery on Dec. 24 if they place eligible orders by 9:00 p.m. (local time). If they do, Amazon will deliver it within two hours and yes, shipping is still free!

Now that you know all the rules, it’s time to shop! We found some sure-fire favorites that are so chic and thoughtful, no one will know it’s hot off the delivery truck.

Courtesy Amazon

A girl on-the-go will love a crossbody that can hold all the essentials and still pack a punch.

Buy It! Rebecca Minkoff Chevron Quilted Small Love Crossbody, $191.53; amazon.com

Courtesy Amazon

Teddy bear coats are the most popular style of the season and this faux fur find will leave her with warm fuzzies.

Buy It! Kensie Women’s Notch-Collar Faux-Fur Coat, $99.99; amazon.com

RELATED: The Best Guy Holiday Gifts from $1.99 to $199

Courtesy Amazon

If you ran out of ideas on what to get the guy in your life, trust us when we say no one can resist a fresh pair of really cool sneakers.

Buy It! Dvs Footwear Mens Men’s Premier 2.0+ Skate Shoe, $65; amazon.com

Courtesy Amazon

Stocking stuffer ideas for guys can be tricky, but not with something as handy as a classic brown wallet.

Buy It! Frye Men’s Logan Slim Id Billfold, $128; amazon.com

How It’s Done: Kourtney Kardashian’s Wavy Ponytail

Courtesy Amazon

Grab some last-minute stocking stuffers from Privé Revaux — every style from the brand is just $29.95!

Buy It! Privé Revaux “The Escobar” Handcrafted Designer Aviator Sunglasses for Men & Women, $29.95; amazon.com

Courtesy Amazon

These earrings aren’t too big, aren’t too small, which means it will match just about every style aesthetic.

Buy It! Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Infinity Sterling Silver Post Hoop Earrings for Women, $14.99; amazon.com

Courtesy Amazon

Ensure you’ll be invited back to the holiday party by picking up a wintery-theme hostess gift, like this luxe birchwood pine-scented candle.

Buy It! Nest Fragrances Votive Candle Birchwood Pine, $16; amazon.com