Lady Gaga's Super Bowl Prep Is Dramatic and Thematic

Super Bowl Sunday is almost here, and while we’re busy preparing our nail art and pots of chili in time for the biggest game of the year, Lady Gaga has her own elaborate getting-ready agenda in addition to the 24/7 rehearsal she’s no doubt got underway. The star of the halftime show is already working on her glam — and she’s letting the world in on it.

Gaga posted an Instagram video of her eye mask-clad (but notably shirt-free) prep on Thursday, writing “Anyone that’s looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is. getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras”. Though we appreciate her velvet-bra clad moves to Don Henley’s “Dirty Laundry,” we have a feeling we’ll be seeing something slightly different come Sunday night – there’s guaranteed to be more sparkle and perhaps a slightly more high-tech wind machine.

Anyone that's looking for a sneak peek of the Halftime show, here it is. 😂getting ready for press conference w hairography assistant @fredericaspiras A video posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:09am PST

And her beauty routine isn’t the only way she’s prepping for the big event. The singer has been getting into the spirit with NFL-themed outfits, like the gray v-neck NFL t-shirt she’s been wearing for rehearsals, or the red, white and blue outfit that she wore for a press conference Thursday. (Is she declaring her alliance to the Patriots?)

So while we’ll have to wait and see what’s in store for her performance – including a rumored cameo from the pregnant-with-twins Queen Bey – one thing’s for sure: her beauty and fashion looks will be on point.

Are you excited to see her half time show? Sound off below.