Lady Gaga Sparkled Her Way Through the Super Bowl Halftime Show

By @ckcolleen

Updated

Larry Busacca/Getty
Larry Busacca/Getty

Despite the huge hyper around her performance, Lady Gaga managed to keep all details around her Super Bowl LI halftime performance and outfits top-secret.

The most we knew going into Sunday’s game was that there sadly wouldn’t be another meat dress moment (although – where better to rock a French Dip-themed dress than at the single biggest eating holiday in America?). The one thing we were sure of? She wouldn’t disappoint, and she proved us right, hitting (or rather, jumping onto) the stage wearing a silver David Bowie-inspired Versace leotard with matching boots.

She only did one major costume change throughout the night (save for tossing on a gold bolero while tickling a keytar) when she changed into a football-inspired number featuring a white crop top and silver bottoms to sing “Bad Romance.”

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Donatella Versace was on-hand at the big game to show IRL support for Gaga.

@ladygaga your performance was simply breathtaking ❤️ #SB51

A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

Backstage with @ladygaga just before she hits the stage! #halftimeshow #SB51 #PepsiHalfTime

A photo posted by Donatella Versace (@donatella_versace) on

Al Bello/Getty
Al Bello/Getty

Lady Gaga said at a Super Bowl press conference on Thursday that she doesn’t “like to use the word cram when it comes to fashion” and stuck to that mindset throughout her performance. She started off wearing a….

And one reason Lady Gaga looked so amazing onstage? All that getting-ready prep,  which started way back on Thursday. She posted an Instagram of herself practicing her best wind machine moves while wearing an eye mask.

And even her style has been very NFL-focused in the week leading up to the game, thanks to her go-to designer, Versace. She chose a Patriots-theme red, white and blue jacket, wrap skirt and lace-up boots from the brand for a press conference Thursday. The next day, she wore a color-block green, purple and black skin-tight outfit, also by Versace, complete with a football-theme handbag.

2 days. #PepsiHalftime #SB51

A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on

What did you like most about her halftime outfits? Share in the comments below.

