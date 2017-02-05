Here She Comes! Lady Gaga Struts Her Stuff on the Field Before Her Super Bowl Halftime Performance

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots aren’t the only ones warming up for Sunday night’s Super Bowl. Lady Gaga is preparing for her main event, too.

On Sunday, the “Joanne” singer graced the field at Houston’s NRG stadium, prancing around and posing in an asymmetrical black skirt and cropped black sweater. And while cleats are probably the most appropriate footwear, Gaga opted for stilettos.

She also shared a shot of her pre-game field moment on Twitter, explaining that her sister missed out on the fun because she was busy “sewing costumes” backstage.

The 30-year-old singer has been documenting her journey to the Super Bowl LI halftime show from rehearsals to messing around on the field, and the action has continued in the hours leading up to her performance.

Other behind-the-scenes moments included her waking up on Sunday morning and getting her hair and makeup done.

“Hey Little Monsters, it’s me. I’m getting ready to go to the venue to play the halftime show. So excited!” she said in one video posted on Snapchat.

And even though she performed the National Anthem at last year’s Super Bowl, she has said this halftime show will fulfill a childhood dream.

“I’ve been planning this since I was 4, so I know exactly what I’m going to do,” the singer previously said. “For me, it’s all about giving to the fans and bringing people together that wouldn’t normally come together. The thing is, it’s such a big world stage in terms of how many people see it and it’s been done so many times.”

What do you think of Gaga’s pre-show getup? Sound off below!