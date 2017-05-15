Lady Gaga Just Entered a Whole New Era of Outlandish Outfits

During her Joanne promo tour Lady Gaga was all about cutoffs, graphic tees and her wear-everywhere Gladys Tamez wide-brim hats. But lately, the singer is putting on a dramatic fashion show on the streets of New York City, stepping out in over-the-top, eye-catching outfits.

Ever since she started working on her upcoming movie, a remake of A Star Is Born (her first film as the leading lady and Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut!), she’s been offsetting her low-key look on set with bold and funky styles off camera. She just spent the weekend in N.Y.C. and introduced a whole new style phase, that’s bringing her back to her whimsy ways. So we rounded up every single one of her extravagant, full-on Gaga looks below.

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on May 13, 2017 at 8:46am PDT

First, she jetted to N.Y.C. wearing a satiny striped top with velvet pants, accessorized with a top-handle bag and oversize, upside-down winged sunglasses, which when worn all together gives off some strong ’80s vibes.

Then once in N.Y.C., she teamed her sweet rose-print cropped sweater with edgy accents, like a not-so-typical chain-strap pencil skirt, winged wide-brim hat, lace-up booties and her favorite handbag.

Later that day, she swapped into another seemingly sweet sweater, this time a marigold crewneck with bell sleeves paired with maroon-and-yellow striped wide-leg pants (both 3.1 Phillip Lim), Erickson Beamon choker and oversize belt.

On Monday, she stepped out wearing a tan mechanic’s jumpsuit featuring an off-the-shoulder design and all-over ruffled trim. Which means two things — her new style phase knows no bounds and she’s not slowing down any time soon.

