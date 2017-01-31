Lady Gaga, Tiffany & Co.'s Newest Face, Gives a Sneak Peek at Her Super Bowl Ad

Tiffany & Co.’s legendary campaigns have certainly lived up to the brand’s prestigious name. The storied N.Y.C. jewelry house notably tapped its first-ever famous faces last summer with Lupita Nyong’o and Elle Fanning, while it welcomed Vogue‘s creative director at large, Grace Coddington to work as a creative partner on the campaign. And now, the institution is introducing its newest model, Lady Gaga. And the singer’s big gig comes with some really cool accessories.

Lady Gaga’s Legendary campaign actually centers around the launch of a brand new collection, Tiffany HardWear, which will make its big debut during Super Bowl LI on February 5. (In case you haven’t heard, she’s headlining the halftime show!)

The entire 60-second commercial running during the Super Bowl is a first for the brand and will include snippets of Lady Gaga talking about her relationship and “passion” for the brand along with her creative process as an artist, which you can check out in a sneak peek clip, below.

So what exactly is the new HardWear collection? It’s a nod to the “urban and elegant” woman and was inspired by a unisex bracelet from 1971 that the company expanded into a new collection of earrings, rings, necklaces and pendants. Pieces will go on sale online beginning April 18 and in-stores on April 28.

“In New York, you’re born knowing that Tiffany is the best, and that it is where the magic happens. The Brand is definitive and iconic, yet continues to push and evolve with the times,” Lady Gaga said in a statement. “To me, Tiffany represents timeless American jewelry.”

If you’re wondering what else is in store for Lady Gaga during the Super Bowl, she revealed to EW that she wasn’t sure if she would stick to her new songs or do some throwback dance-pop hits, but we did get a sneak peek of her practicing “Bad Romance” choreography, so we may be in store for a little bit of both!

What do you think of Lady Gaga’s new modeling gig?