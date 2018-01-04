Lady Gaga Kicks Off 2018 by Showing Off Her Many Tattoos in a Thong Bikini

Lady Gaga is embracing the new year by flaunting her bikini-ready body.

The singer, 31, shared a photo of herself in a white thong bikini on Twitter Wednesday as she basked in the outdoors while showing off major skin in the revealing swimsuit.

“Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life,” she wrote.

Her multiple tattoos were clearly visible, including one of David Bowie‘s face on her ribcage, which she got two days before performing a tribute to the Starman at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

In addition, she showed off her flower body ink, a unicorn tattoo on her thigh, and a tattoo of a grasping hand as well as a “dad” heart tattoo on her upper left shoulder.

The “Born This Way” singer had her short blonde hair tied back in a ponytail while her bikini thong did nothing to hide her derrière. Looking up at the sky, the Grammy Award winner looked at peace.

Great things are coming to Mother Monster in 2018. In December, the singer confirmed via an Instagram post that she had partnered with the MGM Park Theater for a two-year concert series in Las Vegas.

“The rumors are true. I will have my own residency in Las Vegas,” she wrote on the social media site. “I was made for this town, and I can’t wait to light up the Park Theater like never before…. this is just the beginning of a new era!”

She also promised fans that she will create a “brand new show” for the Nevada venue, which is located at the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino.