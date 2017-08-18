Lady Gaga's Makeup Artist Says She Created the Joanne World Tour Look So Fans Could Recreate It

Lady Gaga is back on stage for her Joanne World Tour, and she’s bringing all of her awe-inspiring glitz and glamour along for her fifth headlining show.

Aside from the extravagant ensembles and intricate wigs, the star is sporting one of her boldest makeup looks to date — and her longtime makeup artist, Marc Jacobs Beauty global artistry ambassador Sarah Tanno, is sharing the behind-the-scenes details with PeopleStyle.

Tanno, who has worked on all of Gaga’s tours and was also responsible for her memorable Superbowl LI look, says she wanted to switch things up and give the star “fresh elevated glam” this time around. “I wanted something that felt new for her and looks incredible on stage,” she says.

Edmonton here we come!!!🖤1hr 15 min till showtime #joanneworldtour A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

The makeup look, which includes standout brows, eyes and lips, takes up to 45 minutes to create and stays the same throughout the show aside from a few lip changes, says Tanno. On her eyes, Tanno went with a winged cat eye, which she accents with crystals in order to create a multi-dimensional effect that shines on stage.

“I’ve been on this kick of doing more of a rounded shape winged liner as it complements her so well, and I’ve never seen it on stage before,” she says, adding that for the crystals, “I use seven on each eye. It’s a combination of [Swarovski’s] AB crystals so they reflect any color light that hits them.”

As for her lips, Tanno says Gaga opens the show with a “Joanne Pink” lip, which is Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Liquid Lip Crème in Truth Or Bare. Later, she says, she swaps it for a bright red shade, Marc Jacobs Beauty Le Marc Lip Crème Lipstick in Goddess. She finishes off with a metallic pink shade — Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in 324 Love Buzz.

The pro pulls ideas from Gaga’s elaborate wigs, as well. And thanks to the work of Gaga’s hairstylist and wig designer Frederic Aspiras, she has quite a bright set of strands to work with.

“Her hair always inspires the direction I go in. Frederic [Aspiras] and I work very closely about our ideas before we present them to Gaga,” Tanno shares. “I love the combination of peach, pink and turquoise Frederic designed. After seeing the hair and the color placement, I knew the makeup would complement it perfectly.”

Xoxo, Joanne #joanneworldtour #Joanne #ladygaga Late night running through the show in ⏱ A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Jul 31, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

On her body, Tanno simply relies on a few drops of Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter on her shoulders and décolletage “for a smooth, healthy glow.”

As for how she came up with the looks, she and Gaga collaborated during rehearsals to get it just right. “We are always on the same wave length so it’s easy for us to collaborate and shoot ideas back and forth,” says Tanno. “Our aesthetic of what we think is beautiful is very similar, which is why we work so well together. Our creative process is a very sacred thing so we like to keep things like this close to our hearts and they all live at Gaga’s archives.”

The best part of creating Gaga’s tour looks, however, is seeing how her fans react.

“It’s so special to her!” says Tanno. “She is the happiest when she is with her fans and I felt a responsibility to give them a really great pop star look that they can recreate. They love wearing our looks to her shows and I love seeing them.”

— With reporting by Jackie Fields

What’s your favorite tour look of Gaga’s through the years? Sound off below.