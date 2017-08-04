Lady Gaga is giving us nearly a million reasons to take notice of her on-stage sartorial choices.

Because she’d never step out for a concert without all of the glitz and glamour, the singer kicked off her Joanne world tour in Vancouver with not just one but multiple major fashion and beauty statements, from Swarovski-crystal covered costumes and lips, to a custom Alexander Wang ensemble, a hand painted blazer and even a sleeping bag coat with a 10′ train. And in true Gaga fashion, there were a few wigs — and some dramatic eye shadow looks — involved as well.

Over 550,000 Swarovski crystals were used across her costumes, makeup and props, according to a release from the brand. One of her most eye-popping looks is a glistening, sheer, long-sleeve, mock neck bodysuit. The star wore it alone, and also layered it under a structured white jacket paired with a huge feathered mask, as well as a long, sparkling silver jacket. On her feet, Gaga wore custom white Giuseppe Zanotti lace-up booties with a crystal ankle strap.

The star also stepped onto stage in a light blue, pearl and crystal-embellished body suit (top), which she paired with fishnet stockings and lace-up boots, as well as a custom black Alexander Wang leather bodysuit with tattoo embroidery and a ton of fringe, a look that she wore with black thigh-high boots and a black hat.

But things only got bigger — and better — from there. Despite the risk of over-heating on stage, the risk-taker changed into a bold red Norma Kamali “sleeping bag” puffer coat, equipped with a 10-foot-long train, to perform Bloody Mary. She also sported a white fringe V2Bentley blazer, which was inscribed with names of her songs, and a ball gown with a massive white tulle skirt.

On her eyes, Gaga wore graphic black eye liner with a row of crystals along her lash line. She paired the look with an orange and blue wig.

Edmonton here we come!!!🖤1hr 15 min till showtime #joanneworldtour A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Aug 3, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

The star also shared a preview of a two-toned wig and crystal-encrusted lip look ahead of her first show, along with a glitter eye shadow look that she wore during rehearsals.

We’re speechless.

