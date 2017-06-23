Of Course Lady Gaga Goes Hiking in a Fancy Crop Top and Heels

Lady Gaga isn’t exactly the biggest fan of practical dressing. This is a woman who infamously wore a meat dress, played the piano in a garment composed entirely out of decapitated Kermit the Frog heads and one made out of lucite bubbles, and once attended the Grammys ensconced in a giant dinosaur egg. And don’t even get us started on that 12″ high heel-less footwear she’s so fond of. So naturally, when it comes to everyday activities, the pop star doesn’t exactly dress like other people either, as she perfectly demonstrated on a recent hike.

If you ever questioned Gaga’s commitment to serving you up a full-on lewk no matter the circumstances, question no more. On Wednesday, the singer decided to hit the hiking trails around Montauk, New York with her boyfriend Christian Carino who opted to wear a black shirt, shorts, and sneakers befitting the outdoorsy occasion, but Mother Monster would never dare do something so predictable.

Instead of the usual celebrity athleisure, Gaga went for full-on vacation glamour, wearing an all black ensemble composed of a one-shoulder ruffled and knotted crop-top paired with a fitted black maxi skirt with a flared and slightly ruffled bottom. But the real pièce de résistance of this particular outfit is the pop star’s choice to ditch those clunky hiking boots in favor of a streamlined nude pump. Evidence that fashion, much like Gaga herself, is not for the faint of heart.

What do you think of Gaga’s outdoorsy look? Would you wear this hiking?