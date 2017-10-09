The past few weeks haven’t been easy for Lady Gaga, who revealed she suffers from the chronic pain disorder fibromyalgia and was forced to postpone the European leg of her Joanne world tour because of her severe physical pain. But the “A Million Reasons” singer isn’t alone in her fight. Plenty of the star’s famous friends in fashion, music and beyond have rallied together to show Gaga some support by sending her thoughtful get well presents as she takes time off to treat her fibromyalgia.

Gigi Hadid and Tommy Hilfiger, who just unveiled their latest Tommy x Gigi collection at London Fashion Week, sent the singer a few new pieces from the line (including a “Gigi Hadid” beanie) to let Gaga know they’re thinking of her during her tough time.

“Thank you @gigihadid & @tommyhilfiger for these generous gifts during my time of healing. Totally my style and so thoughtful and bad ass. My favorite combination. #tommyxgigi,” Gaga captioned a photo of herself wearing the hat.

The team at Oscar de la Renta kept Gaga in their thoughts by sending her a beautiful pink sequined gown, which she wore in honor of her late friend Sonja Durham’s 42nd birthday, who battled stage four breast, brain and lung cancer and passed away in May.

After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday. So we are. Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

“After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday. So we are,” Gaga said.

When the singer wasn’t having such a good pain day two weeks ago, her spirits were lifted by a thoughtful gift her “Telephone” guest singer Beyoncé sent her. The singer, 36, gifted Gaga an Ivy Park sweatshirt and flowers, which the star gratefully shared in two separate posts on Instagram.

Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey 🍯 B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ❤️ A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

“Not having a good pain day,” Gaga wrote. “Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love.”

In the second photo, Gaga posted red roses Beyoncé sent her along with a card. “Thank you so much honey B,” the singer wrote. “Miss you. this was so kind. If I hadn’t seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.”

Thank you so much honey 🍯 B. Miss you.❤️🌹this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Despite Gaga’s struggle, she assures worried fans that she’s getting better day by day.

“Gettin’ stronger everyday for my # LittleMonsters can’t wait to get back on stage & be w u at JoanneWorldTour # PawsUp,” she said.

