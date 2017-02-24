People

Style

The Inspiring Reason Lady Gaga, Pharrell Williams and Ellen DeGeneres Are Teaming Up

By @jillianruffo

Posted on

Lady Gaga behind the scenes during her The Love Project commercial shoot
Revlon

From her jaw-dropping Superbowl performance to her head-turning Grammys outfit, Lady Gaga has given us just about a million reasons to give her our undivided attention lately. And this weekend, she’s doing so yet again — but this time, she’s joining Pharrell Williams and Ellen DeGeneres to garner awareness for Revlon’s newest campaign, The Love Project (which EW had a first look at yesterday).

“The Love Project is the beginning of a social movement which aims to inspire more love, acceptance and caring in the world,” Carlos Barreto, Revlon Senior Vice President Marketing, said in a statement. “At the heart of this campaign is the belief that all people are beautiful and that love can create a better world.”

In the campaign’s soon-to-be-released television commercial, which will launch during the Oscars this Sunday, the three stars share what love means to them, in hopes of raising money (in addition to the $1 million Revlon has committed) for charities including WHA, Born This Way Foundation, From One Hand to AnOther and the Trevor Project.

Gaga shared a preview of the campaign on Instagram, which highlights different aspects of love through black-and-white clips set to the singer’s new song, “Million Reasons”.

To donate, learn more, or simply share what love means to you, head to theloveproject2017.com on Sunday. And tell us: What do you think of the campaign?

