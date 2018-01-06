Lady Gaga has been living it up on vacation, leaving her worries – and clothes – behind.

The pop star, 31, has not been shy in sharing some daring snaps of her holiday and, on Friday, she once again posed up a storm in a revealing white thong bikini.

“Vacation Station ☀️,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Lady Gaga/Instagram

Gaga has been enjoying her vacation in Costa Rica with boyfriend and CAA agent, Christian Carino, who shared a video of the her ziplining upside down on Thursday.

Carino wrote in the caption, “The Super Bowl jump was only a warmup. Simply fearless.”

On Wednesday, the singer shared a photo of herself in the same bikini on Twitter as she basked in the outdoors while showing off some major skin — and her numerous tattoos.

“Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life,” she wrote.

Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life. pic.twitter.com/dpdN1eXeeS — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 3, 2018

Her multiple tattoos were clearly visible, including one of David Bowie‘s face on her ribcage, which she got two days before performing a tribute to the Starman at the 2016 Grammy Awards.

In addition, she showed off her flower body ink, a unicorn tattoo on her thigh, and a tattoo of a grasping hand as well as a “dad” heart tattoo on her upper left shoulder.

While Gaga is enjoying her time in the sun, she’s also at peace reading poetry by the beach, as she shared in a photo Friday.

“I love this poet. Rainer Maria Rilke. At the heart of me I am one. That’s all that I am. A poet looking for a page,” she wrote in the caption. “Am I a falcon, a storm, or a great song?”

Great things are coming to Mother Monster in 2018. In December, the singer confirmed via an Instagram post that she had partnered with the MGM Park Theater for a two-year concert series in Las Vegas.

“The rumors are true. I will have my own residency in Las Vegas,” she wrote on the social media site. “I was made for this town, and I can’t wait to light up the Park Theater like never before…. this is just the beginning of a new era!”

She also promised fans that she will create a “brand new show” for the Nevada venue, which is located at the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino.