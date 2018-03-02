Lacoste

Lacoste’s crocodile-emblazonded polo T-shirts have gone from being a tennis staple to a preppy class status symbol beloved by everyone from athletes to celebs. But after 85 years, the brand finally redesigned the classic shirt without their signature crocodile.

To celebrate the brand’s 85th anniversary, it celebrated the founders’ environmentally friendly legacy by partnering with the IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) to design 10 new polos honoring threatened species.

That means they traded their green croc for a chance to showcase the endangered vaquita, Burmese Roofed Turtle, Northern Sportive Lemur, Sumatran Tiger, Saola and more bird, rhino and iguana species.

Each IUCN-supporting polo ($185) was produced in extremely limited quantities – to be specific, the exact amount of shirts that reflects each species’ population size remaining in the wild. So needless to say, the selection is going fast.

The brand also incorporated the endangered species into pieces on its fall 2018 runway. The animals were featured within a foliage print on tracksuits, turtleneck sweater dresses, blazers and ponchos.