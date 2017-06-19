La La Anthony's Secret to Fighting Psoriasis Is Probably in Your Kitchen

La La Anthony hasn’t been shy about her struggle with psoriasis. But now she has a new secret weapon in the fight against it — baking soda.

The bestselling author and Power actress — who’s currently doing “great” co-parenting her 10-year-old son Kiyan with her husband Carmelo Anthony (whom she’s been separated from since April) — teamed up with Arm & Hammer to kick off summer and spread the word about over 100 new ways (besides baking, of course) to use the kitchen item. And for Anthony, that means using it as a soft, gentle exfoliator on her usually nitpicky skin.

“It is just gentle enough on my sensitive skin, which is really hard to find when you do have psoriasis,” the star, who says she confides in close friend and fellow psoriasis-sufferer Kim Kardashian West about which medications work and which don’t, told PeopleStyle last week. “It does have to be gentle enough that you feel your skin is smooth afterwards.”

Since using the under-$3 solution, Anthony said her psoriasis flare ups calmed down, but anticipates that could change in the N.Y.C. humidity this summer.

“It’s tricky, it gets worse. There are points where I am perfect with nothing and all of a sudden, it is the craziest flare up ever. It is hard to pinpoint,” she said. “Doctors say stress, what you eat, I monitor all that stuff. And when it wants to go crazy, it goes crazy!”

When it comes to makeup, though, Anthony says she can’t wait for pal Kardashian West’s new KKW Beauty contour stick launch this week. “It’s going to be a great, great line of products,” says Anthony. “Kim is a master at [contouring]!”

But the actress admitted she may not be as into the super chiseled contoured look as her beauty mogul BFF. “I’m [into] the happy medium,” she added. “I like to do my contour the bronzy kind of way so it is not too strong and you can see the highlights on the cheekbones. I use bronzer as my contour.”

Kardashian West and Anthony have shared the same stylist in the past too: Monica Rose, whom Kardashian West split from years before younger sister Khloé parted ways with her in April.

Anthony said she no longer works with Rose since the stylist is based out of L.A. (Anthony lives in N.Y.C.), but couldn’t comment on the reasoning behind Khloé’s split from her longtime stylist.

“I mean I’ve heard stuff, but I don’t know anything and it wouldn’t be fair for me to comment on what I don’t know,” Anthony told us. “But I’ve worked with her in the past and we had a great experience when I worked with her.”

Would you try using baking soda as an exfoliator on your skin? Sound off in the comments below.