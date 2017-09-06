Finding the perfect pair of jeans is like finding the perfect partner — you have a lot of missteps until you settle down on the one that fits you best. And La La Anthony knows that just as well as anyone else.

The star, who just launched her size-inclusive denim collection with Lord & Taylor (the collection features sizes 0 to 24), struggled with denim shopping just as much as the rest of us until she took the reins and designed them herself.

“I’ve had jeans I liked a lot of things about, but then there would be one thing I didn’t like, whether it was the bottom not being fitted enough or the top squeezed you too much,” Anthony told PeopleStyle during a press day for her denim collection launch at Lord & Taylor in N.Y.C. “I was like, ‘Oh if they could’ve done this’ or ‘If I could just cut this stitch out it would be perfect.'”

Her designs feature a denim chambray shirt, cool bomber, an oversize hoodie dress, plus an array of high-rise and mid-rise slim fit cuts that all either come cropped or cut with frayed ends. “I used to always cut the bottom of my jeans anyway before it was a trend,” Anthony told us.

The 38-year-old star learned the technique from her BFF and fellow denim lover, Kim Kardashian. “Now that I think about it, Kim was the first one who told me to cut the bottoms of my jeans. That was a long time ago. I was like, ‘What?'”

We sat down with the first-time denim designer herself, who spilled all the details about why she wanted to create a collection for women of all shapes and sizes at an affordable price point, how she likes to style her jeans and more.

What was important to you when creating your debut denim collection at Lord & Taylor?

Getting the feedback of all women. There are no other people to ask than the people who are wearing the line. I feel so many times with clothing lines, they don’t talk to women to see what they want. I used all of the feedback from women out there to create an amazing pair of jeans and an amazing collection at a great price point [the jeans retail for $78].

Did you crowdsource some of your friends when designing?

Absolutely. I’ve been texting all of them now. That’s what’s great about my circle of friends is we all really look out for each other. I’m like, ‘What do you think? What do you think of this? What could be better? What could be improved? Or what could I change?’ And the support has been so great.

What’s your best tip to women when it comes to shopping for denim?

Comfort is important. I wanna put jeans on and kind of forget about them unless someone is giving me a compliment on how they look. You don’t want to be fussing all day, especially as a working woman or a mom running around with kids.

So how do you like to style your jeans?

I love a bomber. It kind of completes the entire look, and when you take it off, it becomes a whole different outfit. What I love about this collection is it can take you from work to hanging out after work to even going to a club by adding or taking off a piece.

How many pairs of jeans do you own?

If I had to say, I would say 200!

Celebrating Prince in BK today with @officialspikelee nothing but love, laughs, and music honoring the The Purple One 💜💜💜💜💜💜 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Jun 3, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Who has a better closet: you or your son, 10-year-old Kiyan?

The funny thing is that my son and I wear the same sneaker size so now I’m finding all my sneakers in his closet! Unfortunately he doesn’t take as good care of them as I do so all my great sneakers are scuffed up and destroyed. Like my new pair of Yeezy’s, he was like ‘I wanna wear those’ and I was like ‘You will not touch those’ [since you’ll be] running around jacking them all up and handing them back to me all messed up. But I would say my closet is better, but his sneaker collection is definitely better than mine.

– reporting by Brittany Talarico

