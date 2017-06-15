La La Anthony Says Everything Feels 'Normal' for Her Son Amidst Separation from Husband Carmelo Anthony

La La Anthony is keeping busy since splitting from husband of seven years Carmelo Anthony in April. And despite their separation, Anthony says the couple’s still doing “great” creating a sense of normalcy for their 10-year-old son, Kiyan, by co-parenting.

“Things are great. We are parents of an amazing 10-year-old. That is my priority, that my son is healthy and happy,” Anthony told PeopleStyle at Wednesday night’s summer celebration hosted by Arm & Hammer (the star teamed up with the brand to spread the word of 100 unique ways Arm & Hammer Baking Soda can be used in the household). “I will do whatever I can to ensure that, and my husband is the exact same way.”

Anthony continued that the couple’s successful co-parenting methods have created a positive environment for Kiyan, and nothing feels any different to him.

“[He feels everything] is totally, totally normal,” she told us. “We made a commitment to create an environment so he is happy and smiling and laughing living a 10-year-old life.”

The bestselling author and Power actress says she’s keeping Kiyan busy this summer (he just finished school last Tuesday) by cheering him on at all his basketball tournaments everywhere from Tennessee to Florida to Las Vegas.

“His schedule is crazy!” Anthony said. “This kid is busier than all of us combined.”

But the actress, who owns her own makeup line Motives Cosmetics, won’t let her son step outside to play ball before slathering him up in sunscreen — even though he hates it.

“He doesn’t like doing any of that but he doesn’t have a choice. There is no conversation. [I say], ‘Sit down. I am putting sunscreen on you,'” Anthony said. “It is necessary to start young, and I try to drive that point home with him.”

Anthony added that she keeps things normal for Kiyan by getting excited for the little things, like when he showed her the Father’s Day gift he made for his N.Y. Knicks dad Woodworking class at school.

“He made this block with a board behind it and I was like, ‘Kiyan, what is that?’ And he said it is to put your cell phone on it so you can watch movies and take selfies,” she said. “But for a 10-year-old to create this wooden box was so cool! He is so creative. So that is his dad’s gift.”

What do you think about La La and Carmelo’s coparenting methods? Sound off in the comments below.