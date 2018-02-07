Kylie Jenner's Baby Name Reveal for Stormi Webster Is Now the Beauty Meme of All Beauty Memes

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Despite all the fan theories on social media, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott did not name their baby girl after one of Jenner’s famous lip kits (Sorry Posie K truthers!). Many mused that the baby, who was born on February 1st into a family of beauty moguls, would be given a makeup-related name, as hinted by Kris Jenner on Instagram. But after much speculation that the new mom would call her first born Mariposa (Posie for short after one of her first lip kits), Jenner ended all the speculation and announced her daughter’s name: Stormi Webster.

It wasn’t long before them photo post, which has now grown to become the most-liked photo in Instagram history (yes, she beat Beyoncé), turned into a beauty-related meme — and the internet can’t get enough of it.

Soon after Jenner posted a shot of little Stormi holding onto her thumb, the bare skin on the infant’s wrist was edited by Instagram users to reveal a strip of lip kit swatches, similar to the ones that the star frequently posts when revealing new shades. “That was fast…” the meme is captioned.

Of course, that’s not the only joke the internet has come up with. Another post wrote, “The Kardashian-Jenner family just became a full-fledged weather forecast–it’s very Stormi in North Chicago with a chance of Reign.”

And Kris is delighted by the announcement’s popularity. “Wow Kylie!! How incredible, this is the most-liked picture in the history of Instagram!! Thank you everyone for the outpouring of love for our precious Stormi,” she captioned her Instagram photo.