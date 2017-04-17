Kylie Jenner Used These $10 Dyes to Get Her Neon Yellow (Glow-in-the-Dark!) Coachella Hair

For Kylie Jenner, Coachella weekend means one thing: three whole days to bring out the brightest wigs in her rainbow hair closet. We’d thought Kylie had worn every shade under the sun, from multicolored highlights to mint green. But this weekend, the star out-Kylied herself with a shade that she’s never worn before: the most fluorescent shade of neon yellow we’ve seen yet.

The 19-year-old beauty mogul turned to her longtime wig guru, Tokyo Stylez, to create two wigs for her weekend in the desert. First up? Her highlighter-hued angled bob, which she paired with a strappy gold mini dress. And as if her wig wasn’t already bright enough to see in the dark, she made sure you couldn’t miss it by equipping it with glow-in-the-dark capabilities.

Ky-lighter 🎾 | @manicpanicnyc #electricbanana + #electriclizard A post shared by Touched By Tokyo – Hairstylist (@tokyostylez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

Stylez, who has created nearly every bright wig in her collection, revealed the two shades that he used to create the look: Manic Panic Semi-Permanent Hair Color Cream in Electric Lizard and Electric Banana, each of which cost just a little over $10. Meaning you, too, can score her vibrant look without breaking the bank.

😈 @kyliejenner 😈 #touchedbytokyo A post shared by Touched By Tokyo – Hairstylist (@tokyostylez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 4:23pm PDT

For day two of the weekend, Jenner toned things down with a rich purple shade, which she paired with an animal print two-piece outfit.

Would you try Kylie’s neon hue? What’s your favorite shade that she’s worn? Sound off below.