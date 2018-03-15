Kylie Jenner may have another life to take care of now, but that isn’t stopping her from keeping up with her role as one of the world’s biggest beauty influencers. According to the 20-year-old new mom’s social media posts since daughter Stormi Webster’s birth, Jenner is maintaining her extra long extensions, continuing to manage and grow her Kylie Cosmetics line, and doing it all while keeping up with her flawless contour. And when it comes to her always-manicured nails, she appears to be celebrating this milestone in her life — at least beauty-wise — by committing entirely to one very appropriate nail polish shade: pale pink.

In her now-iconic first Instagram post after her baby announcement, Jenner gave fans a glimpse of her newborn daughter, who was oh-so-sweetly gripping onto her thumb. One of the most noticeable details of the shot, aside from Stormi herself of course, is how her tiny baby pink onesie matches Kylie’s long nail almost exactly. And since that moment, the star has kept to the same shade almost exclusively.

Soon after that photo was posted, Jenner shared another look into her life as a new mom, as she went for a ride in her Bentley. She wore a maroon jumpsuit to match the red interior of her car, and again, her nails were painted a pale shade of pink.

She showed off the shade — along with her new “Dalmatian” Hermès Birkin handbag — once again in this photo.

But she eventually switched up her go-to color in a photo she posted to mark one month since Stormi’s birth, in which she holds her daughter while sporting a pinkish-coral hue — a look that sparked some conversation amongst her fans.

However, she soon went back to the pastel color, revealing the shade when she and her sisters celebrated Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s birthday.

Seems like her new Kylie Cosmetics “Weather” collection isn’t the only thing Stormi has inspired lately.