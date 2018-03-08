Kylie Jenner Wears a Ring with Travis Scott's Initials on That Finger

Kylie Jenner is declaring her love in diamonds and gold.

On Snapchat Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, displayed a personalized diamond ring on her left ring finger that represented the initials of her boyfriend and the father of her child, Travis Scott.

While JW isn’t the initials of the rapper’s stage name, they are of his birth name, Jacques Webster.

However, there is another very important JW in Jenner’s life.

“Jacques Webster & Jordyn Woods. Real Ones, Ok..,” the new mom captioned her photo, mentioning both Stormi‘s dad and her best friend. The same day, Jenner and Woods showed off their matching Takashi Murakami X Louis Vuitton Monogramouflage bags on Instagram Story.

This ring, reportedly retailed at $450 at XIV Karats, appears to be the latest addition to her collection of jewelry that sartorially expresses her nearly year-long relationship with the “Butterfly Effect” hitmaker.

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Before news of her pregnancy was confirmed by PEOPLE in September, Scott presented his girlfriend with a glittering diamond choker for her 20th birthday in August.

Jenner often wears rings on her wedding finger but the initials ring appears to be a new piece in her glittering collection.

Over the weekend while in Miami, Florida, the star was wearing another diamond ring on her left hand.

After spending a few days enjoying the city’s local attractions via boat, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was pictured with a mark on her face.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner in August 2016

Jenner was seen leaving her hotel, trying to keep a low profile with a dark mark visible under her eye.

“It was probably just from being tired,” a source told PEOPLE.

During their Miami getaway, the couple — who welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1 — was “loving and affectionate the whole time,” the source added.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in April 2017 Bob Levey/Getty

During their weekend trip, Jenner gave her followers the first full glimpse of Stormi’s face on Saturday, Snapchatting an adorable video of her daughter sucking on a purple pacifier while wearing the app’s popular fire filter.

Jenner returned to Los Angeles on Monday as she shared a peek into her 4-week-old baby girl‘s room that day. The nursery included a large pink heart wall decoration covered in a butterfly print, a white rug and a candy-filled Bearbrick that read “B@BY.”