Kylie Jenner Starts Waist Training with 'Snapback' Package 6 Weeks After Giving Birth to Stormi

Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child, daughter Stormi Webster, a little over six weeks ago, but the new mom is already working hard at getting her pre-baby body back.

After taking a social media hiatus during her pregnancy, the 20-year-old star has returned to the spotlight in a big way, posting selfies, sharing hot tub photos with her best friend Jordyn Woods and unveiling her latest Kylie Cosmetics lip kits. Now, she’s bringing back one of her favorite Instagram props: the waist trainer.

Jenner first started wearing waist trainers in 2015 after sister Kim Kardashian West helped start the craze, but now the new mom is promoting the special postpartum package from her favorite brand in a sponsored Instagram post.

“My girl @premadonna87 hooked me up with the @waistgangsociety snap back package. #ad waistgang has the BEST quality snap back products,” Jenner captioned the photograph of herself wearing the Postpartum Snapback trainer.

The $218 Postpartum Snapback Bundle from Waist Gang Society that Jenner’s promoting comes equipped with a “comfortable” postpartum sweat belt, slimming cold gel (to eliminate fat according to the description on the brand’s website), plus, a cellulite and toning glove (which breaks down cellulite accumulation), a box of waist tox tea (to reduce bloating) and water shed pills (to help control inconsistent water pounds).

Jenner and her sisters have been long-time fans of waist trainers from Waist Gang Society.

Back in December 2015, Jenner shared a photo alongside sisters Kourtney and Khloé all wearing holiday trainers. “Posted up with my babes getting our waists right,” Jenner captioned the shop.

Mom-to-be Khloé has been quite vocal about her love of waist trainers, even wearing the them to help boost her workouts at the gym.

“This band makes me sweat more in our tummy area so it give me that extra boost when I’m feeling a little bloated. I love how my posture in the gym is even better due to wearing it,” she captioned a photo of herself sporting a waist trainer in 2015.

Khloé’s “snapback package” will be waiting for her after she gives birth.