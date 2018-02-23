Kylie Jenner Unveils Newest Cosmetics Collection Inspired by Newborn Daughter Stormi

As if creating a baby wasn’t enough to keep her busy, Kylie Jenner was also hard at work creating a new Kylie Cosmetics collection during her pregnancy.

The beauty mogul, 20, unveiled the latest eye palettes, lipsticks and lip glosses from her makeup company on her Instagram stories, and revealed how her newborn daughter Stormi was a major influence in the design.

Jenner shared an Instagram video of the collection, named the Weather Collection, which boasts lightning bolts as an ode to the daughter she gave birth to earlier this month.

Kylie Jenner debuted a new collection that took inspiration from her newborn daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“⚡ The Weather Collection ⚡ Launching Feb 28 3pm pst. Check out my stories to see a closer look 💛 @kyliecosmetics,” she wrote in the caption.

On her Instagram stories, Jenner revealed that her latest collection grew as her then unborn baby did.

“So, before I open my newest collection I just wanted to tell you guys a little bit of the background,” she said. “I worked on this pretty much my entire pregnancy. And right after we chose Stormi’s name, her name really inspired me.”

In a second Instagram post, the TV reality star showed off an up-close look at the items she loved most, writing, “a few of my favorites 💛 #WeatherCollection launching Feb.28th inspired by my Stormi. @kyliecosmetics.”

She continued, “So, I spent a lot of time on this collection and I put a lot of detail into it, so I’ll do my best to show you guys all the fun details.”

Jenner introduced three new matte lipsticks in a pitch black color called Nightfall, a beige called Cosmic and a peachy nude called Nova. The lipsticks themselves are decorated with lightning bolts in tune with the stormy weather theme.

Kylie Jenner's latest cosmetic collection took after her daughter Stormi Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Jenner introduced three new shades of matte lipstick with lightning bolts on them

Jenner's latest lipsticks come in a pitch black color called Nightfall, a beige called Cosmic and a peachy nude called Nova Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The collection comes with two eye palettes, the first of which is called Calm Before the Storm. The palette is complete with 10 shades that come in both matte and metallic pastel shades in a white box that is bright yellow on the inside.

The second palette, Eye of the Storm, comes in a navy blue box with lightning strikes decorating the outside. The colors come in deeper shades from a bright yellow, to navy blue to a metallic emerald hue.

Jenner's Calm Before the Storm eye palette

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave her followers an update on how her daughter was faring on Twitter Wednesday after a fan asked her how Stormi was doing.

“She’s good,” Jenner tweeted. “She looks just like me when I was a baby.”

The new mom said she was also still in complete awe of her daughter, telling the fan she is “still staring at her all day.”

Jenner's Eye of the Storm eye palette

Jenner's Eye of the Storm eye palette

The mother of one’s tweet is the first comment about her daughter since Jenner announced Stormi’s arrival in a statement on Twitter and Instagram Feb. 4, as well as a video, titled “To Our Daughter” on YouTube, three days after she gave birth on Feb. 1.

Jenner’s tweet also comes two days after Travis Scott, her boyfriend and father of her child, was asked about his newborn by photographers in Los Angeles on Monday.

she’s good 😊 still staring at her all day. she looks just like me when i was a baby 😊 https://t.co/fEFsSeNO6Z — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 21, 2018

“She’s beautiful,” the 25-year-old rapper says simply before climbing into a black SUV.

News that Jenner and Scott were expecting a baby was first confirmed by PEOPLE in September. The new parents have been dating since April 2017.

RELATED VIDEO: Kylie Jenner Unveils Her Daughter’s Full Name — Whose Last Name Did Stormi Take?

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship too. Kylie is happy with their living situation,” a source close to the Kylie Cosmetics mogul recently told PEOPLE. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

Adding, “For being so young, she is very chilled out about her relationship with Travis. She isn’t making any huge plans for the future.”