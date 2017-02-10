Kylie Jenner and Tyga Debut New Hair Looks in Time for New York Fashion Week

The couple that changes their hair together, stays together. Both Kylie Jenner and Tyga have debuted mane transformations as they prepare to hit the New York Fashion week circuit.

Sure, one might expect Jenner to go for a red wig in time for Valentine’s Day, but the 19-year-old beauty mogul traded in her black strands for a deep navy shade, which seems to be a wig courtesy of her mane man Tokyo Stylez.

Any ideas? #😏 A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Feb 9, 2017 at 4:49am PST

Jenner revealed via Snapchat that the two were “working on a lil somethin” — and the navy hue is the result. We have a feeling her look might also be part of whatever the star has in store for fans at her N.Y.C. pop-up shop extravaganza on Monday.

For Tyga, keeping up with so many of his girlfriend’s hair changes would be boring without a new look of his own. Which is why it’s no surprise that the rapper also opted for a new do: having a razor-line design shaved into the side of his head.

We guess this is the couple’s way of also celebrating Valentine’s Day, considering they’ve already exchanged diamond-encrusted watches and have jetted off on more romantic vacations than we can count.

So if you’re not sure what to do with your S.O. on Feb. 14 take an idea out of King Kylie’s book and just head to your hairstylist for some his and her hair changes.

Do you like their hair changes? Sound off below.