The first Monday in May is basically the Super Bowl of the fashion industry. A night when every major star and high-end luxury designer descends upon the Metropolitan Museum of Art ostensibly to fête the latest exhibit to open at the Costume Institute, but as anyone who’s ever seen that red carpet knows it’s really all about the bevy of Hollywood icons decked out in their finest custom couture, otherworldly headgear, and over-the-top makeup. And no matter your level of fame or success, there’s one enormous, yet deadly serious question every celebrity must eventually face when attending the Met Gala: what in the world are you going to wear?

Even someone of Kylie Jenner‘s A-list caliber isn’t immune to a serious case of indecision prior the biggest red carpet of the year. In a new clip from her spin-off TV show Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old debates which of the custom Versace gowns made especially for her she should wear. The reality star starts out by trying on a glittery gold, skin-tight Versace romper with a pink boning-inspired overlay highly reminiscent of some of Rei Kawakubo’s work who was honored at this year’s gala, finished off with a flowing pink, sheer mermaid skirt that cascades out into a small train.

This particular dress took 350 hours to construct and is “inspired by Comme des Garçons mix of structure and technique, but still has a Versace feel because it’s very sexy.” But considering Kylie tripped as soon as she walked out in this look, perhaps it was a sign that this wasn’t destined to be the gown to strut down the Met red carpet in.

FROM PEN:Rose Byrne Reveals The ‘Rolls-Royce of Spanx’ She Wore to The Met Gala

RELATED PHOTOS: Every Single Time Kylie Jenner Has Ever Changed Her Hair Color

For the second look, Kylie tried on the dress she ultimately wound up wearing, a custom rose gold naked dress featuring all-over 3D floral embellishment, beading, corsetry through the waist, and a ton of long, beaded fringe hanging down from her shoulders. According to the clip, this dress has “7,000 crystals on it, we added the fringe crystals for some drama because it’s the Met Gala.”

But before this dress made it to the big night, the Lip Kit queen requested a few minor alterations, suggesting that it was too loose through the waist and needed to cut in more dramatically. “I need to kind of suffocate,” she told her team, concluding, “This is cool,” which considering she’s wearing a multi-thousand dollar custom Versace gown in preparation to attend one of the most high-profile, exclusive events in the world, just might be the understatement of the century.

Which gown do you think looked best on Kylie? What would you wear to the Met Gala? Sound off below!