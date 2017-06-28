How Kylie Jenner Showed Her Family She's Planning to Be a Part of Travis Scott's Life Forever

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have just started dating in April, but it looks like their new romance is the real deal.

The couple hasn’t been hiding their PDA, whether it’s walking arm-in-arm in Boston, enjoying an affectionate dinner in Mexico or getting close in front of the paparazzi. And according to a source, Jenner, 19, and Scott, 25, are making sure their friends and family know their bond is permanent — by flaunting the matching butterfly tattoos they recently got.

Jenner and Scott attended Khloé Kardashian‘s 33rd birthday party at TAO in Los Angeles, where they were “all over each other,” says the source.

“They recently got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles that they were showing off to their friends and family,” the insider adds. “They were super affectionate and Travis was constantly kissing Kylie on the cheek and whispering in her ear. Their relationship seems to be getting stronger and they’re closer than ever.”

Jenner and Scott first started spending time together at Coachella not long after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul took a break from her on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Tyga.

At the time, a source told PEOPLE Scott and Jenner have been friends for a while, and that things were moving slow.

“When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys,” the source said.

But now that they’ve inked their feelings for one another, Scott and Jenner’s relationship seems to have accelerated beyond jealousy.

