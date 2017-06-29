Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Wear Matching Rings as They Step Out in Los Angeles

First matching tattoos, now this?!

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem quite determined to make their love known (without actually confirming their relationship publicly), and their latest romantic display comes in the form of matching rings.

The Keeping up with the Kardashians star, 19, and the 25-year-old rapper were spotted out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, both wearing sparkling bands on their ring fingers. They headed out to eat at Plancha Tacos where Scott sported an all black ensemble while Jenner opted for a white, long-sleeved shirt and black pants.

The jewelry news comes just weeks after the love birds got matching butterfly tattoos and showed off their new ink at Khloé Kardashian‘s 33rd birthday party.

“They recently got matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles that they were showing off to their friends and family,” an insider told PEOPLE. “They were super affectionate and Travis was constantly kissing Kylie on the cheek and whispering in her ear. Their relationship seems to be getting stronger and they’re closer than ever.”

The two first sparked dating rumors in April when the rapper and the reality TV star attended Coachella together in Indio, California. Since then, the couple has been spotted walking arm-in-arm in Boston, enjoying an “affectionate” dinner in Mexico and packing on some serious PDA outside the rapper’s home.

FROM COINAGE: Wedding Etiquette Isn’t Hard, but Here Are Eight Tips Just in Case

Although a source previously told PEOPLE that Jenner often tries to make her ex Tyga jealous.

“[Scott] and Kylie have also been friends for a while and they all hang out,” says the source. “When she and Tyga are having drama, she tries to make him jealous by hanging out with other guys.”

Jenner and Tyga called it quits in April, with a source telling PEOPLE then that it is possible the on-again, off-again couple will get back together.

Life of Kylie premieres July 6 on E!