Kylie Jenner's Sexy Black Spandex at New Beau Travis Scott's Birthday Party Is the Most Low-Key of All Her Friends

If you’re dating one of the Kardashian-Jenners, it’s a safe bet that your birthday party is going to be a little bigger than a cake and a couple presents— it’s going to be a bash attended by some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Kylie Jenner‘s new beau Travis Scott learned this over the weekend, celebrating his 25th birthday at Cipriani in New York City with the likes of Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner.

The 19-year-old reality star sported cropped black leggings with lace up heels and a black oversized jacket for the bash. Jenner also rocked sleek “Cher hair,” a recent go-to look for stars including Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian and Nicki Minaj.

On the way out, the makeup mogul donned a red party hat.

Jenner’s ensemble was surprisingly one of the least head-turning of the evening. Her big sister opted for a white T-shirt with breasts drawn on (it’s the Original Boob T by Never Fully Dressed, and it supports charity while being in line with Kendall’s pro-nipple message), paired with black leather pants, a sheer cardigan and neon green heels, while Hadid showed off major underboob in a cream-colored crop top and matching pants.

Baldwin rocked an oversized tan hoodie with a pair of deeply complicated lace-up boot/pants, while Delevingne kept her newly shaved head (it’s for a movie role) under a black beanie.

Jenner headed to Bentley University outside Boston on Saturday night to support the “Goosebumps” rapper as he performed at the college’s annual Spring Day concert. Later, the couple headed to Boston’s Theater District where Scott made an appearance at Bijou nightclub. When Scott’s table wasn’t isolated enough, he requested the nightclub move him to somewhere with a bit more privacy. And while the couple was kissing quite a bit, they also seemed to be deep in conversation.

“He was definitely looking for something intimate,” one witness told PEOPLE. “They also talked a lot. Like, actually having a conversation. They were dancing at the club. They were definitely super into each other. He didn’t really perform, he just showed up and partied. They left in the same car too.”