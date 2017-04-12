Kylie Jenner Ditches Pants in Favor of Bright Purple Thigh-High Boots at Los Angeles Event

The old saying “no shoes, no shirt, no service” is one that the KarJenner family apparently takes very literally – which explains why they so frequently attend events with the shoes and shirt element taken care of and the pants abandoned.

Kylie Jenner, 19, ditched any semblance of bottoms on Tuesday as she hit up the PrettyLittleThing Campaign Launch for PLT SHAPE in Los Angeles wearing an over-sized shirt and a pair of showstopping, bright purple thigh-high boots.

The mini-mogul is known for her sexy, attention-grabbing looks, so it’s no surprise that she pulled out all the style stops for the event alongside her pal Anastasia Karanikolau (a.k.a Stassie).

Naturally, the teen uploaded a shot of her sultry look to Instagram, sharing a shot of herself sitting in a car — showing off that famous KarJenner facial expression. (Interpret that as you will.)

The super fashionable outing comes just days after E! announced that Jenner is getting her own Keeping Up with the Kardashians spinoff, Life of Kylie, set to premiere this summer.

The eight-episode, half-hour docuseries will chronicle the teen’s personal life, following Jenner as she hangs out with friends and family.

It will keep up with Jenner as she “navigates her unique life as an entrepreneur, fashion designer, author, television star, style icon and CEO/Founder of Kylie Cosmetics,” according to a press release for the upcoming show.

A source told PEOPLE that the family is “excited” about Jenner’s spinoff.

“Kylie and Kendall [Jenner] really are the next generation,” the source said, noting that Jenner and 21-year-old Kendall are what “keeps the entire family relevant.”

“Overall, everyone is really happy about it,” the insider continued. “But of course, there’s some jealousy that comes along with all the attention that Kylie is getting.” Maybe everyone else should start abandoning pants too?

