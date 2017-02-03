Kylie Jenner Celebrates Being 'Thick!' with Her New Line of Valentine's Day Merch

By now, it should be well-trod territory and an unquestionable fact that the ladies of the Kardashian-Jenner family are unparalleled in their ability to sell any number of diverse products, from denim to phone cases to honey-based skincare. And their selling power is really only amplified when these reality TV stars toss their own name into the mix. Just look at Kylie Jenner‘s forever sold out line of cosmetics, which is now following in her sister Kim’s footsteps and making the transition from strictly beauty products into her own line of clothing. And with her latest merch launch the 19-year-old decided to celebrate all of the ladies out there with a little extra junk in the trunk.

While Kylie’s first eponymous collection featured an assortment of racy, lingerie-clad photos of herself, her latest line is taking a page out of the Kimoji book with various clothing items featuring only words and cartoon imagery. The new launch will include a t-shirt emblazoned with a digitized Kris Jenner flipping the bird, bomber jackets with the signature Kylie Cosmetics mouth logo, and various articles of clothing that just read “THICK!,” including a marigold colored sweatsuit that the youngest Jenner models herself in a series of Instagrams on the store’s account. The pieces are a part of her store’s next launch which will go on sale on Valentine’s Day.

A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

RELATED PHOTOS: The Kylie Jenner & Tyga PDA Pics Hall of Fame

The new line is likely the teen’s way of giving her not so subtle response to both fans and the tabloids who have been questioning her suddenly more curvaceous physique as of late. It also seems like a way of highlighting her own unabashed body positivity.

@barbienox 🔥 A photo posted by Official Kylie Jenner Shop (@thekylieshop) on Feb 2, 2017 at 10:50am PST

In the past, during a Q&A on her app, Kylie defused the rumors saying, “[I haven’t had] ass implants. You know, I used to be 120 [lbs.]. I was really skinny. Now I’m pushing like 136. But it’s alright, I like the chunkiness.” She continued, “I don’t really think I have the fattest ass, but I know my angles.” And the same goes for her breasts, “They’re not big,” she insists, “I’ve thought about [getting breast implants], but I’m like, why ruin it? I have really good boobs naturally and they’re a cute little size. I’m not against it, but right now, it’s a no from me.” But whether one’s body is au naturel or surgically enhanced, her new line of merch makes it clear, there’s nothing wrong with embracing your curves.

What do you think of Kylie’s new merch? Are you going to buy some? Sound off below!