Kylie Jenner Opens Up About Helping Children with Clefts Through Smile Train: 'I Am Forever Grateful'

Kylie Jenner is continuing to use her multi-million dollar beauty empire to help kids in need. Last year, the 20-year-old makeup mogul teamed up with Smile Train to raise funding to provide cleft lip surgeries to young children. Since then, the star has continued her work with the non-profit organization, that provides support and corrective surgery for children in developing countries with the birth condition, even traveling to Peru to witness the medical transformations first hand — an experience she calls “life-changing.”

Fans will get a glimpse inside Jenner’s Smile Train service trip to Lima, Peru, on Sunday’s episode of Life of Kylie. Catch a sneak peek in the clip below, plus an exclusive interview with Jenner about her philanthropic work.

Why was it important for you to stay involved with Smile Train?

It’s been an honor to help make a difference in so many children’s lives. Seeing the impact that cleft surgery has on a child and their family motivates me to want to do more. I began working with Smile Train last year (in 2016) when I launched the beautiful pink lip kit shade called Smile specifically for them. I was so happy to have donated 100% of the net proceeds from the lip kit to Smile Train to help kids around the world get the surgery they needed to help them have beautiful smiles and the opportunity to live healthy, happy lives.

How have your donations made a difference?

Through the Smile lip kit [sales] I was able to provide new smiles to over 1,800 children born with clefts. How cool is that!

What was the most impactful part about visiting Smile Train’s local programs in Peru?

Seeing the dedication of the local surgeons Smile Train empowers in Peru and how as little as $250 can make a difference in a child’s life.

How did you feel when you witnessed a cleft surgery for the first time?

When I visited Peru, I had the opportunity to see firsthand the amazing work that Smile Train does and witnessed my first cleft repair surgery. Seeing a child’s new smile for the first time after their surgery was a life-changing experience, and I am forever grateful.

How can others learn more about Smile Train and help children with clefts?

Visit smiletrain.org/kylie to get all the information you need to learn more about how you can get involved.

