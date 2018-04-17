New Mom Kylie Jenner Shows Off Sweet Manicure Featuring Daughter Stormi Webster's Initial

It’s no secret Kylie Jenner‘s completely head-over-heels in love with her two-month-old daughter Stormi Webster. Since announcing her daughter’s birth on Instagram in February after staying off social media for her entire pregnancy, the new mom, 20, hasn’t been shy about sharing her growing baby girl with adorable videos and photos on Snapchat and Instagram. Plus, less than a month after Stormi’s birth, Jenner launched an entire Kylie Cosmetics makeup collection inspired by her daughter’s unique moniker.

Now, the reality star got a fresh new acrylic manicure from Modern Pamper Salon in North Hollywood, that features a sweet reference to her baby girl.

After a busy weekend out in the desert at Coachella with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Jenner returned home and showed off her new nude manicure on Instagram.

Jenner snapped a video of her squared off nails which showcased a silver “S” accent design on her pinky nail in honor of her baby girl.

At Coachella this weekend, Jenner also referenced her love of motherhood when she accessorized with a gold necklace that read “Baby Mama.”

Meanwhile, Jenner’s $420 million beauty empire faced some drama last week after the LAPD seized $700,000 worth of counterfeit cosmetics, according to KABC, from Kylie Cosmetics, NARS, M.A.C and more.

The LAPD Anti-Piracy Unit went undercover to buy the knockoff makeup and tested the products, which came back with shocking results.

“They came back positive with a high level of bacterias and animal feces,” Detective Rick Ishitani said. “Those feces will just basically somehow get mixed into the product they’re manufacturing in their garage or in their bathroom – wherever they’re manufacturing this stuff.”

While Jenner or her brand has yet to speak out about the counterfeit makeup crisis, the star’s older sister and KKW Beauty founder Kim Kardashian West warned fans of the issue.

SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products! https://t.co/eqIsJBfm6v — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 13, 2018

“Counterfeit Kylie lip kits seized in LAPD raid test positive for feces SO GROSS! Never buy counterfeit products!” Kardashian West said.