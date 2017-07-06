Kylie Jenner Doesn't Let Her Brother Rob's Drama Take Her Away From Her Favorite Pastime - Mirror Selfies

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been the focus of a whole lot of drama lately. Not that that’s anything new for a group of people who have made their fortunate carefully plotting out and re-hashing their inter-sibling squabbles for the world to see every Sunday night on their 13 seasons long reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But the chaos around their many business ventures and personal lives seems to have reached a fever pitch of 2017 with a whole lot of accusations swirling around the originality and legality of their designs for their various clothing lines and, of course, Rob Kardashian‘s epic and NSFW Instagram and Twitter tea spilling on the mother of his child, Blac Chyna, which very well could see him heading to court for violating California revenge porn laws. But it seems amidst even the craziest of media storms and damage control, nothing could tear Kylie Jenner away from her most favorite pastime, taking mirror selfies.

On Wednesday night, hours after her brother’s Instagram account had been disabled by Instagram for repeatedly posting inappropriate images of his ex, the lip kit queen took to the medium to give fans a glimpse at what she’s been up to which to all appearances seems to be Kylie Jenner business as usual. Though the venue has changed, as she’s currently in London with her boyfriend Travis Scott, meaning behind her is likely her penthouse suite rather than her typical cream and marble-covered Calabasas mansion, the content remains exactly the same.

In the mirror selfie, Kylie partially obscures her face with her iPhone covered in a lip kit branded case from her merch store with her hair pulled back into a ponytail, a simple black sports bra, black sweatpants, and a black sweatshirt with white graphic detailing down the sleeves tied around her face. Her other hand rests on the side of her face, giving the illusion of a casually struck pose while also perfectly angling her fully diamond-encrusted Rolex directly at the camera. The teen captioned the shot with a simple, if slightly cryptic, black heart emoji, leaving much up for speculation, per usual. She did make one thing crystal clear, however, regardless of what predicament her and her family may find themselves in, a girl and her iPhone camera are not soon parted.

