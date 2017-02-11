Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie Heat Up New York Fashion Week in Midriff-Baring Looks

The West Coast came to the East Coast on Friday, as Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie popped up during New York Fashion Week.

The two friends sat side-by-side in the front row at the Jeremy Scott show, where the posed for photographers before the highly anticipated style showcase kicked off.

Jenner, 19, wore an eye-catching two-piece dress custom made by Scott himself. The belly-baring, gold fringe and sequins number looked dazzling — its halter crop top and high-cut skirt showcasing Jenner’s curves.

The cosmetics entrepreneur accessorized the look with a bold eye, natural-looking lipstick, studded diamond earrings and a gold strappy heel.

“Thanks @itsjeremyscott for the beautiful dress and your beautiful show,” Jenner captioned an Instagram photo of her at the show — before sharing a handful of photos of her getting fitted for the gown and embracing Scott backstage.

Richie, meanwhile, also had her midriff on display in a black silk halter top with matching joggers. The 18-year-old model paired her look with an oversized green jacket — embroidered with colorful flower patches.

The blond beauty, who previously dated Justin Bieber, complimented her look with a mix of edgy and soft accessories — from her silver chain necklace to her baby blue heels.

Together the girls looked like a runway-ready pair. Jenner even shared a photo of her and Richie on Instagram, captioned with a heart emoji.

Close Jenner-watchers, though, will notice a little something missing from her look… her midnight blue hair!

On Thursday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had shown fans on Snapchat she was once again changing up her hairdo — trading in her black strands for a deep navy wig, courtesy of her mane man Tokyo Stylez.

“Working on a lil somethin,” she wrote on a photo of her an Stylez.

Perhaps the shot of the ‘do was just a sneak peek of whatever the star has in store for fans at her N.Y.C. pop-up shop extravaganza on Monday?