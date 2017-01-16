Which Kylie Jenner Lip Kit Has Raised Nearly Half a Million Dollars For Charity?

It’s no accident that the KarJenner family is full of multi-millionaires. Whether it’s finding bold new ways to monetize their own image or pioneering their own companies to international success, it seems these ladies are a one-family money-making machine.

But they aren’t just about accumulating wealth, they’re also about sharing it with the charities they believe in, as Kylie Jenner demonstrated by launching a special-edition lip kit in collaboration with Smile Train, which, in its two limited runs, has amassed nearly $500,000 for the charity.

Given the success of her eponymous cosmetics line, it seems only natural the teen CEO would utilize it to also give back to charities she cares about. She donated 100 percent of the proceeds from the pale pink matte lipstick, fittingly named “Smile,” to Smile Train, which supports free cleft palate surgery for millions of children around the world.

Launched on World Smile Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday in October, the special edition kit sold out almost instantly, and the 19-year-old personally presented Smile Train with a check for $159,500, which will go towards funding cleft lip and palate surgeries for 638 children.

With the recent January relaunch of he shade, Jenner has raised an additional $300,000 for Smile Train. Overall, Jenner’s nearly half-million dollar donation will fund 1,800 surgeries for children born with cleft palates.

Thank you @KylieJenner for restocking SMILE with 100% of net proceeds benefiting Smile Train!

“Smile Train has been aware of Kylie’s generous heart and her commitment to helping children through her #IAmMoreThan social media campaign and her many visits to children’s hospitals,” Susannah Schaefer, CEO of Smile Train, tells PEOPLE of her relationship to the star, which started several months before the shade was born.

Says Schaefer, “It’s the perfect synergy because Smile Train’s core vision is to help children with clefts not only receive new smiles, but also build confidence. There’s nothing more powerful than a smile.”

The “very special partnership” has obviously been an overwhelming success – especially with an ambassador as young as Jenner.

“Kylie has a beautiful smile herself, yet we were most impressed with her selflessness, huge heart and extremely generous giving spirit,” Schaefer tells PEOPLE. “Everyone here at Smile Train, and all of the cleft children around the world that she has helped, couldn’t be more grateful.”

