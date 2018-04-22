Mom Style! Kylie Jenner Shows Off Sleek Bob and Curve-Hugging Leggings During New Photo Shoot

Kylie Jenner‘s new mom look is all about sleek and streamlined — from her hair to her clothes.

Two days after hanging out with her “lil BFF” — 11-month-old daughter Stormi — the 20-year-old enjoyed some time off from parenting duties as she went to strut her stuff at a photo shoot.

While she posed for the camera, the Lip Kit mogul wore a pair of curve-hugging black and red leggings with a matching athletic top and opted to wear her hair in a straight black bob.

Although Jenner didn’t reveal what the photo shoot was for, she did appear to be emphasizing her pout as she posed, which could mean the images are related to her Kylie Cosmetics empire.

And this week, the reality star will launch her newest makeup collection, which she created with the help of her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

Explaining where the idea to come out with a limited edition “KOURT X KYLIE” makeup line came from, the 39-year-old told V Magazine that it was Jenner who first brought up the subject “one night when we were at our mom’s house.”



“At the time, it was going to be just lips and we were going back and forth about the packaging, and for both of us in the moment, it didn’t feel fully right. We ended up creating something totally different from what we were talking about before,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star continued to the magazine.

“Kylie was the one who really wanted to do the three eyeshadow palettes, and I loved that idea because it gave us a chance to be more creative with the whole thing,” Kourtney added to V, as she explained their idea was “completely different from what we originally imagined.”

And while Jenner is “very opinionated when it comes to her makeup line,” Kardashian added that she made sure to incorporate some of her own ideas too.

