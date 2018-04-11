Kylie Jenner may be spending most of her time with her two-month-old daughter Stormi, but the star still finds moments to stage spontaneous photo shoots — and work on her Kylie Cosmetics business.

While Kim and Kourtney are spending their time posing on the beach during their tropical vacation and Khloé is waiting to give birth amid Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, Jenner is at home posing in “hump day” photos with her car collection. The 20-year-old star shared a butt-flaunting photo of herself, in which she’s wearing a brown, curve-hugging, zip-up catsuit while she basks in the sun with her back facing the camera.

And because one photo is never enough, she shared a second, forward-facing photo of the look, which she paired with small brown sunglasses, a vintage-style logo Fendi bag, and of course, one of her eponymous lip kit shades.

Jenner used the second photo to promote the Kylie Cosmetics liquid lip color, writing, “Wearing DOLCE matte lip today just in case you were wondering.”

As for her bag, the star seems to be picking up on one of her sisters’ new favorite trends: Fendi’s signature logo print. Kim was recently photographed wearing a full Fendi ensemble, sporting the print on her stockings, top and fur coat. And Kourtney sported the style as well, wearing a sheer, curve-hugging Fendi skirt.