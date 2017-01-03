Kylie Jenner Pairs Sheer Bodysuit with Baggy Sweats on Private Jet

New year, same Kylie.

As we all know, most celebrities take their airport style to a whole other level — and Kylie Jenner, of course, is no exception. Her latest jet-setting look? Baggy, low-rise grey sweats, a sheer white Laina Rauma bodysuit paired with a lacy bra and a neon yellow Birkin bag. So basically, just your average Monday outfit.

The sultry picture was shared by stylist Ian Connor, likely due to the fact that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is wearing a pair of black Revenge x Storm sneakers.

“Kylie’s Revenge,” he captioned the shot.

Kylie's Revenge⚡️ A photo posted by ⛈ (@ianconnorsrevenge) on Jan 2, 2017 at 6:21pm PST

As for where Jenner might be jetting off to? That remains to be seen, though it would be appear she’s taking a trip with her boyfriend Tyga and his son King Cairo, 4.

We At the highest level yea I knooo u feel me A photo posted by Tyga / T-Raww (@kinggoldchains) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:04am PST

Tyga, 26, took to Instagram to share a picture of the father-son duo in a similar-looking private jet. Off they go!

