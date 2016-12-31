Kylie Jenner Shares Her Last Bathroom Selfie of 2016 — and It’s a Doozy

Kylie Jenner wasn’t going to let the New Year come without one last selfie.

The reality star-turned-beauty mogul, 19, took to Instagram to share a revealing photo of herself in a green velvet bra top and underwear on Saturday.

“Last bathroom selfie of the year,” she wrote in the post, complete with a tongue-out emoji.

The youngest member of the KarJenner family has taken selfies everywhere, from in front of a mirror to the inside of her fridge. And it doesn’t look like she’s stopping with the upcoming year.

Whatever Jenner is doing appears to be working for her social media presence. The reality star shared another shot on Saturday showing her “best nine” photos — a popular year-end trend on Instagram where users can show off their most-liked pictures in a tidy collage.

1 Billy 😳 Thanks for all the love this year 💋 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 31, 2016 at 12:56pm PST

Sharing a shot apparently made by someone else, the text above the best-nine collage revealed that the popular social media star had garnered 1,464,381,508 likes on 1,139 photos in 2016. That means Jenner got an average of 1,285,672 likes per photo and was generating over 4 million likes per day. To put it into even more staggering perspective, if every living person in the United States liked four of Jenner’s Instagram photos in the past year, it still wouldn’t add up to as many likes as she got in 2016.

Jenner clearly understood the magnitude of her popularity on Instagram. “1 Billy,” she wrote alongside the collage. “Thanks for all the love this year.”