Another Kardashian just teamed up with Kylie Jenner for a limited collaboration on her Kylie Shop, and nope, it isn’t more lip kits.

Today on Jenner’s Snapchat, the 19-year-old mogul unveiled a special collection of Arthur George socks — her older brother Rob Kardashian‘s line. The two siblings worked together to design the accessories, available now on KylieJennerShop.com.

The three Kylie-inspired designs are pretty much what you would expect the star to come up with, based on the other clothing designs in her merch shop. One of the pairs is covered with the middle finger emoji while another says “I HEART LIP KITS” on the soles — an ode to Jenner’s entrepreneurial success in the makeup industry.

But the most one-of-a-kind design in the entire collection is a pair emblazoned with Kylie’s visage (or as close as you can get to that on a pair of socks) on the ankles.

If you’re dying to walk around with Kylie’s face on your ankles, they can be yours for $15 a piece. Or just buy the entire collection of three in a special box set for $35.

The collaboration’s launch is happening amidst Kardashian’s drama with ex-fiancé Blac Chyna, after the 30-year-old dad to Dream Kardashian went on a rampage against Chyna, posting a series of explicit pictures on Instagram. The since-deleted photos – some of which Kardashian re-posted multiple times as they were removed from the website – showed Chyna’s nude body. Alongside the images, Kardashian accused Chyna of infidelity.

Since then, Chyna and her legal team have accused Kardashian of violating California’s revenge porn laws, and she was granted temporary restraining orders against him. Rob has laid low since the incident, but reportedly has finally apologized to his family for his behavior.

A source told PEOPLE Rob is taking the restraining orders “very seriously.”

“He very much regrets posting naked pictures of Chyna,” says the source. “He knows he could be in huge trouble.”

What do you think about Kylie and Rob’s sock collaboration? Share your thoughts in the comments below.