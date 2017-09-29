Watch Kylie Jenner Reveal Exciting News in New Kylie Cosmetics YouTube Video

Kylie Jenner has yet to speak out about her pregnancy — but she is speaking up about her new fall lip kits.

In her first-ever YouTube video, the 20-year-old beauty mogul, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, joins her best friend Jordyn Woods to unbox and try on all five of her new lip kit shades one by one. The star sports a white-blonde bob wig, a black tank, and sits beside Woods throughout the entire video while they apply her next round of products.

5 New Fall Colors.. Jordyn & Kylie are giving you a first look right now on the KylieCosmetics YouTube page! A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

The new shades include Autumn (an orangey brown), Butternut, which Jenner says is “literally the color of butternut squash soup,” Wicked (a true purple), Libra (a pale nude), and Hazel (an ashy brown nude). And while Woods liked most of the shades, Jenner is the first to admit that some shades — like Libra — don’t work on all skin tones. Jordyn agrees.

“This collection is really giving me Halloween fall vibes,” Woods says, before Jenner responds, saying, “that was kind of the whole point…”

But new lip kit shades aren’t the only exciting news she has. The star went for new packaging this time around, opting for black boxes instead of white, for a more “goth” feel for fall.

Jenner’s new products launch Friday October 6th at 3pm PST on Kyliecosmetics.com.

Which shade is your favorite? Sound off in the comments below.