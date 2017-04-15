Kylie Jenner Debuts Yet Another Wild Coachella Wig — This Time in Bright Purple

Another day, another Coachella wig for Kylie Jenner.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star debuted another brightly colored ‘do on Saturday as she geared up for the second day of festivities at Coachella in Indio, California.

After showing off a cropped neon green highlighter-inspired wig on Friday, the 19-year-old makeup entrepreneur and faux hair connoisseur teased a short, neon purple wet-look topper on Snapchat. In typical Jenner fashion, she gave a glimpse of her locks while making a sexy post for the camera — this time topless with her arm draped over her torso.

Jenner is no stranger to wild Coachella wigs. She and her go-to wig master, Tokyo Stylez, nearly broke the Internet last year when they debuted a rainbow braided wig for the festival. Naturally, the pair had to partner up again this year for Jenner’s hair creations.

👿👿👿 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 15, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

The Coachella regular kicked off the festivities this year by stopping by Friday’s Pretty Little Things x PAPER Magazine party, where she was spotted snacking on hamburgers and fries with besties Jordyn Woods and Stassie Karanikolaou. Jenner’s on-again, off-again beau Tyga did not attend the bash with Jenner as the two are currently in an off phase. (He did, however, attend another desert party on Friday.)

Jenner isn’t the only KarJenner in Indio for the event. Her older sister, Kendall Jenner, wore a risqué see-through dress with a thong for an event on Friday. On Saturday, the sisters will team up to host host dating app Bumble’s Winter Bumbleland, featuring music with Simi & Haze.