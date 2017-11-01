Think pink? Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, just shared a cryptic photo on Instagram which already has her followers commenting: “It’s a girl!”

While a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Jenner and Scott are set to welcome a baby girl in February, the 20-year-old makeup mogul has yet to speak out about her pregnancy or the sex of her baby. But she’s no stranger to posting some subtle hints on her social media channels.

She did, however, share a photo on set from a photo shoot, revealing her Barbie-pink manicure and a sparkly pink diamond butterfly ring. “💞 shoot day,” she captioned the shot on Instagram.

Butterflies hold a special meaning in Jenner and Scott’s relationship.

This summer, the couple got matching ankle butterfly tattoos and one of the rapper’s most popular tracks, “Butterfly Effect,” references the insect. Scott also gave Jenner butterfly-themed bling for her 20th birthday: a gold choker-style necklace featuring five diamond-covered butterflies, as well as two mega-carat diamonds on either side of a large blue butterfly. TMZ reported that the piece was 28 carats and valued at an estimated $60,000.

Considering the butterfly jewelry she’s wearing in her latest Instagram photo, and all the pink happening, the star could very well planning a gender reveal shoot. (As of now, Scott has not shared any cryptic photos on his social media accounts.)

While Jenner is starting to become more active on social media (she even dressed up as an angel for Halloween!), a source recently told PEOPLE that the Keeping up with the Kardashians star “still wants to keep a low profile” and “prefers to stay home” right now.

“She feels good, but her body is changing,” the source shared. “She doesn’t want to be photographed. At the moment, she wants more privacy. She has family and friends come to her house instead so she has company. She’s very excited about the baby though. She talks about the baby nonstop. She’s already shopping like crazy.”

But one thing that shows no signs of slowing down? Her booming makeup empire. The star just launched 11 new lip kit shades on Halloween.

