In case you missed it (and if you did, can we visit your bunker?), Kylie Jenner is pregnant.

Days before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10-year anniversary special airs on E! this Sunday and a few weeks after it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child via surrogate, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that the 20-year-old star is expecting a baby with her boyfriend rapper Travis Scott.

According to sources close to the family, the couple is “thrilled” about the “unexpected” pregnancy, which she’s been sharing with friends over the past few weeks. “Everyone is overjoyed for her,” says the source. “This is the happiest she’s ever been.”

The 20-year-old, $420 million business mogul is due in February, which means she’s just about four months along right now and it’s just about time that her baby bump begins showing.

Lately, the star’s been laying low on social media by posting what appears to be older throwback photos and selfies from the chest up, presumably to hide her growing belly. But there’s been a few rare Jenner sightings that now require us to go back and analyze knowing the mom-to-be’s exciting news. Check out the Life of Kylie star’s most recent pregnancy hiding looks and see if you can spot a bump!

September 12, 2017

On a recent shopping spree, the star strayed from her usual bodycon and sheer ensembles and wore a baggy t-shirt and black leggings instead.

September 2, 2017

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Sep 2, 2017 at 10:27am PDT

Jenner sported a pair of high-rise denim mom jeans (a subtle hint at something?) that covered her belly and a matching oversized denim jacket. But she played her cards right by wearing a wig to keep everyone’s attention at her ever-changing hair.

August 28, 2017

Everyone always says black is the most slimming shade, which is why now knowing she’s pregnant, it’s not too surprising that we saw Jenner grocery shopping in head-to-toe black workout wear.

August 13, 2017

Throughout her first trimester, the star seems to be opting for comfortable athleisure outfits, like this band tee and spandex gym shorts she wore leaving the movie theater with friends.

July 3, 2017

Even at the earliest stage of her pregnancy, Jenner kept it more conservative in a half-tucked blouse baggy enough not to draw any attention to her stomach.

What do you think about Kylie’s pregnancy? Sound off in the comments below.